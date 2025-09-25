Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,813 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,737 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in Adobe by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39,888 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $353.27 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.04 and a 12 month high of $557.90. The stock has a market cap of $149.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $355.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.41.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

