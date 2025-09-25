Perennial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Perennial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.7% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $904,542,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 37.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,898,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775,066 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $750,495,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1,144.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120,886 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $501,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468,212 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7,096.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,718,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $414,593,000 after buying an additional 6,625,045 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $67.32 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $72.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.21. The company has a market capitalization of $266.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $29,211.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,746.75. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $185,041.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 157,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,701,086.72. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996 in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.