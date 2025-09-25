BigSur Wealth Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 410.2% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares in the last quarter. PTM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $377,000. First American Bank raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 8,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 17,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $486.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $447.91 and its 200 day moving average is $459.49. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

