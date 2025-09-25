RTX Corporation $RTX Holdings Lowered by Herbst Group LLC

Herbst Group LLC decreased its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. RTX makes up about 3.5% of Herbst Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. The trade was a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. The trade was a 31.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $161.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.18. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $163.03. The company has a market capitalization of $216.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 59.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of RTX from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.87.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

