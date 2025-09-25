Moneywise Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Moneywise Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 578.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,409,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $476.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $460.88 and a 200 day moving average of $418.92. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

