Tassel Capital Management Inc. Purchases 484 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Tassel Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of Tassel Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tassel Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $465.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $447.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.42. The company has a market capitalization of $121.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $473.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

