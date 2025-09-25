Castleview Partners LLC Acquires 1,490 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 253.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Aegis Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. Finally, Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY opened at $82.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $83.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.61.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2584 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.