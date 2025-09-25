Significant Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Significant Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 856.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,053,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $508,164,000 after buying an additional 17,957,928 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Pfizer by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 52,090,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,265,277,000 after buying an additional 15,758,846 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,861,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,456,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $670,407,000 after buying an additional 9,041,990 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Pfizer by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,046,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,574,000 after buying an additional 7,581,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.18. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.