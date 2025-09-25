Exeter Financial LLC Has $253,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LeConte Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,055 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,119,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Securities cut Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.08.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,416.59. The trade was a 20.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $409.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The firm has a market cap of $407.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.