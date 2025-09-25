Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 396 Shares of Morgan Stanley $MS

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $157.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.31. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $94.33 and a fifty-two week high of $163.98. The company has a market cap of $252.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 13.06%.Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 45.30%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on MS

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $1,693,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 186,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,307,590.40. This trade represents a 6.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Pizzi sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $2,531,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 136,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,181,552.34. The trade was a 11.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,149 shares of company stock worth $20,841,628. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.