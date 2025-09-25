791 Shares in GE Aerospace $GE Acquired by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. bought a new stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.92.

Shares of GE stock opened at $300.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $318.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $307.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $275.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.03.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

