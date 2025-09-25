Dakota Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 321.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,527 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,287 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Coign Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.7% in the first quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. KDT Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 4.1% in the first quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $245.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.48 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.58.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.19, for a total transaction of $558,427.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,332,806.49. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,500 shares of company stock worth $19,402,583. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

