Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $688,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 29.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 130.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 32,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,923,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 92.5% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.70.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $1,368,373.98. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,651.52. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $4,033,055.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,244,543.88. This represents a 43.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $291.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.18 and a twelve month high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

