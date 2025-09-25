Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 33.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 511,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,113 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $13,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.16 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

