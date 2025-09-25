The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,447 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 14,689 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $140.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.95. The firm has a market cap of $156.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.22 and a 52-week high of $145.58.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa America raised shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.58.

Read Our Latest Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.