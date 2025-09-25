Signal Tree Financial Partners LLC Invests $228,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Signal Tree Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Obermeyer Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 129,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after buying an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $635,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 117,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH opened at $79.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $80.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.63 and its 200 day moving average is $79.08.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

