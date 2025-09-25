iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH is Beacon Financial Planning Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Beacon Financial Planning Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 203,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,606 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Beacon Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Beacon Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7%
Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $65.04 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.00. The company has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
