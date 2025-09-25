Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Stock Position Raised by Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $53.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.38. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $54.85. The stock has a market cap of $99.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

