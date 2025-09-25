Cora Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 130 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Cora Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLY opened at $742.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $736.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $768.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $939.30.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,331,504. This represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. HSBC upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.61.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

