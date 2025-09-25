JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Shares Purchased by FMA Wealth Management LLC

FMA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 2.0% of FMA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. FMA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of JEPI opened at $56.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

