Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $27,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,266,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,792,479,000 after acquiring an additional 588,520 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 23.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,139,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,631,390,000 after acquiring an additional 974,633 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,241,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,147,489,000 after buying an additional 210,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,944,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $995,443,000 after buying an additional 210,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 55,522.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,520,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $778,336,000 after buying an additional 1,517,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $586.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $577.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $523.70. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12-month low of $426.24 and a 12-month high of $600.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%.The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.85.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile



Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

