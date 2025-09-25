Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Has $3.45 Million Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,804 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 1.1% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Argus downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.86.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $304.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $306.27 and a 200-day moving average of $306.25. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $276.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The company has a market cap of $217.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,270. The trade was a 12.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,740. This trade represents a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,407. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

