2,185 Shares in Chevron Corporation $CVX Acquired by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 652,139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,214,757,000 after buying an additional 83,702,101 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $1,466,751,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $1,362,232,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 21,191.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $904,746,000 after buying an additional 5,382,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,592,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,464 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Melius initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.05.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $159.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.64 and a 200-day moving average of $149.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile



Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

