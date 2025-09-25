Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $609.50 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $615.26. The company has a market cap of $732.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $591.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $550.70.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

