Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $609.50 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $615.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $591.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $550.70. The stock has a market cap of $732.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.