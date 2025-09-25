CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $600.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $440.00. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CRWD. Capital One Financial upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $343.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.79.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $476.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.52. The company has a market cap of $119.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.27, a PEG ratio of 113.76 and a beta of 1.12. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $272.67 and a 12-month high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 231,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 9,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total transaction of $4,843,004.55. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,858 shares in the company, valued at $9,667,553.70. This represents a 33.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,066 shares of company stock worth $60,934,078. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

