LeConte Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,369 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

LeConte Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for 0.6% of LeConte Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. LeConte Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,668,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,841 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.1% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Hill Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $179.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.89. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $190.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.98 billion, a PE ratio of 598.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.59.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at $66,602,675.43. The trade was a 15.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 9,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.60, for a total transaction of $1,598,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 50,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,014.40. The trade was a 15.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,634,634 shares of company stock worth $250,524,804. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.22.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

