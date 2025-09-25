Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. $T

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.9% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,044,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,411,543,000 after buying an additional 8,185,006 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $5,266,758,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,711,000 after buying an additional 17,177,874 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 55,216,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,514,000 after buying an additional 1,783,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,339,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,411,000 after buying an additional 1,307,009 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.74.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $28.34 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $202.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.