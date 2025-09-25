Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 813 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its position in AT&T by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in AT&T by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:T opened at $28.34 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.85.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The business had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

