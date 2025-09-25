Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 68.9% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 19th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.44.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,085. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,591.06. The trade was a 89.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UPS stock opened at $83.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $145.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

