Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Bought by Kennedy Investment Group

Kennedy Investment Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $215.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.41. The company has a market cap of $97.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $217.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.