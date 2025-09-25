BCS Wealth Management Acquires 400 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $215.72 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $217.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

