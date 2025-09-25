Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,333 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,035 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 86.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 126.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $31.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $116.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average is $34.38. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $45.31.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.19.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

