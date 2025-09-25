International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Purchased by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 29,564.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,399,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,940,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384,958 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $1,040,057,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $960,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,159,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in International Business Machines by 41.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,007,000 after acquiring an additional 930,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.6%

IBM opened at $267.77 on Thursday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $296.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.55. The firm has a market cap of $248.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The business had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

