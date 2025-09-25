iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Position Decreased by Significant Wealth Partners LLC

Significant Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 1,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

IWM stock opened at $241.60 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $247.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

