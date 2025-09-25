Newton One Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Newton One Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 12.3% of Newton One Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $39,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz SE bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $476.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.92.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.