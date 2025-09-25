Arlington Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4%

VUG stock opened at $476.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $460.88 and its 200-day moving average is $418.92. The company has a market cap of $190.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

