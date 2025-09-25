Motive Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,048 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Painted Porch Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 260.0% during the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% in the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 383.3% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $606,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,738,995.98. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,402,583 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce stock opened at $245.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $226.48 and a one year high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.58.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

