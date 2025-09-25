The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Acquired by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,073 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Aegis Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $409.77 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares in the company, valued at $18,348,365.30. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

