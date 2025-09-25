Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Sold by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,255 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 1.5% of Plancorp LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Plancorp LLC owned about 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $41,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.72.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $131.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $150.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.60.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

