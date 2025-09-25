Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $7.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $291.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $294.07. The company has a market capitalization of $86.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

