Motive Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Motive Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total transaction of $3,023,402.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,418.40. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,728 shares of company stock worth $108,700,648. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,328.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,203.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $511.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,210.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,145.57. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.88 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.