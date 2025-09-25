Ruffer LLP Invests $5 Million in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,470,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,162,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,433 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 314.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,703,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156,382 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,755,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,541,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,809 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $620,415,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,473,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,191,000 after buying an additional 223,171 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.6%
Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $113.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.29 and a 200 day moving average of $110.01. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.83 and a fifty-two week high of $121.83.
Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.
Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences
In related news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $548,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,880.80. This trade represents a 35.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $296,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 160,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,977,838.30. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $9,390,030. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences Company Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gilead Sciences
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Airlines Are Taking Off, With More Gains Left to Price In
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Cybersecurity Market Set to Double: This ETF Offers Exposure
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Downgraded But Not Done: 3 Stocks Ready for a Market Comeback
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.