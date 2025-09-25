Sylvest Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Sylvest Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 185.0% during the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on MDT

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $95.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.39. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.24%.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.