Maridea Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Maridea Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $185.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $145.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $187.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.19.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

