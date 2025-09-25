Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,572 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Retireful LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,409,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $70.88 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $72.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.43. The company has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

