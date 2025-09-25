SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $105.41 and last traded at $105.31, with a volume of 1914546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.72.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4%

The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.93.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Financial LLP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jericho Financial LLP now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mustard Seed Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

