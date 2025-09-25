MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 965,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,792 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $45,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Bank of America by 17.9% during the second quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 5,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 67,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.3% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. LeConte Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.1%

Bank of America stock opened at $51.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $382.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.73. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.75%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Phillip Securities downgraded Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

