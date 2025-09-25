TD Private Client Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,541 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 37.7% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $2,332,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 5th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.74.

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at $269,260,263.08. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $442.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $347.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 255.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.11 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

