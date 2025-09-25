DKM Wealth Management Inc. Has $399,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

DKM Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. DKM Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 343.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 56,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,654,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,863,000 after buying an additional 182,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaeffer Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Schaeffer Financial LLC now owns 688,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,260,000 after buying an additional 24,751 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.16 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

